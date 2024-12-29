Paul Ingrassia's Substack

August 2025

February 2025

January 2025

December 2024

A New Dawn for American Justice
Healing the Wounds of Political Persecution: A Roadmap For Restoring the Rule of Law and Public Confidence at the Department of Justice.
  Paul Ingrassia
From Woke to Law: Realigning the DOJ's Civil Rights Division to Correct Decades of Judicial Overreach
Reviving the Constitution’s Original Meaning to Combat the Weaponization of Justice.
  Paul Ingrassia
From Chaos to Control: President Trump's Vision for a Revitalized DOJ
The DOJ has an important mandate to restore faith in justice, the most important component of free government.
  Paul Ingrassia
What Elon and Vivek Get Wrong About The H-1B Visa Debate
DEI and affirmative action, not a cultural predisposition to mediocrity, is what prevents the otherwise high-skilled American worker from pursuing his…
  Paul Ingrassia
Merry Christmas, America – Mass Deportations Are Coming
Immigration, perhaps more than any other issue, is what propelled Donald Trump to the White House in both 2016 and 2024.
  Paul Ingrassia
The Eastman Dilemma: Lawfare or Justice
New documentary produced by the Madison Media Fund, which recounts the lawfare waged against John Eastman, is set to premiere at Mar-a-Lago on January…
  Paul Ingrassia
Juan Merchan Ignores Supreme Court, Constitution In Shameful, Latest Court Order That Further Erodes The Integrity Of New York’s Legal…
Merchan continues to demonstrate his woeful lack of legal knowledge by prosecuting issues on which both he and his court have absolutely no jurisdiction…
  Paul Ingrassia
