Reflections On The Past Year
One cannot look at 2025 and conclude that it was anything other than a resounding success.
8 hrs ago
•
Paul Ingrassia
August 2025
Senate Republicans: Confirm Paul Ingrassia for Special Counsel – A Nominee With Overwhelming Support From White House, Grassroots, and the…
With Mr. Ingrassia’s nomination to head OSC, the President has tapped a powerful voice that can help transform many of the President’s promises into…
Aug 16
•
Mike Crispi
February 2025
DOGE Is About So Much More Than Cutting Waste, Fraud and Abuse – It's About Returning Our Government To The Model Of The Founding Fathers
In 2025, the federal government has become so bloated and weighed down with bureaucratic morass as to be grossly inefficient, if not functionally…
Feb 23
•
Paul Ingrassia
January 2025
“America is breaking down”
It's incredible to fathom that Biden's administration would conspire to undermine America – but no other explanation befits our predicament, and…
Jan 3
•
Paul Ingrassia
Welcome to 2025: Now The Real Work Begins!
The year ahead is one that will reward the visionary and doer more than the talker or influencer.
Jan 1
•
Paul Ingrassia
December 2024
A New Dawn for American Justice
Healing the Wounds of Political Persecution: A Roadmap For Restoring the Rule of Law and Public Confidence at the Department of Justice.
Dec 29, 2024
•
Paul Ingrassia
From Woke to Law: Realigning the DOJ's Civil Rights Division to Correct Decades of Judicial Overreach
Reviving the Constitution’s Original Meaning to Combat the Weaponization of Justice.
Dec 28, 2024
•
Paul Ingrassia
From Chaos to Control: President Trump's Vision for a Revitalized DOJ
The DOJ has an important mandate to restore faith in justice, the most important component of free government.
Dec 27, 2024
•
Paul Ingrassia
What Elon and Vivek Get Wrong About The H-1B Visa Debate
DEI and affirmative action, not a cultural predisposition to mediocrity, is what prevents the otherwise high-skilled American worker from pursuing his…
Dec 27, 2024
•
Paul Ingrassia
Merry Christmas, America – Mass Deportations Are Coming
Immigration, perhaps more than any other issue, is what propelled Donald Trump to the White House in both 2016 and 2024.
Dec 25, 2024
•
Paul Ingrassia
The Eastman Dilemma: Lawfare or Justice
New documentary produced by the Madison Media Fund, which recounts the lawfare waged against John Eastman, is set to premiere at Mar-a-Lago on January…
Dec 24, 2024
•
Paul Ingrassia
Juan Merchan Ignores Supreme Court, Constitution In Shameful, Latest Court Order That Further Erodes The Integrity Of New York’s Legal…
Merchan continues to demonstrate his woeful lack of legal knowledge by prosecuting issues on which both he and his court have absolutely no jurisdiction…
Dec 20, 2024
•
Paul Ingrassia
