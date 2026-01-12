Paul Ingrassia's Substack

Neural Foundry
21m

Solid breakdown of how the administrative state became a constitutional workaround. The DEI/affirmative action point is especially important because it shows how even if the original premise was defensible (rule by experts), that premise completely collapsed once merit got replaced with quotas. I worked in governent contracting for a bit and saw this firsthand where technical roles were being filled based on demographics rather than skillset. When administrators can't actually perform the technical functions they're suposed to oversee, the whole system becomes a house of cards.

Richard Luthmann
30m

This is the argument Washington has spent decades dodging. The administrative state wasn’t authorized by amendment, ratified by voters, or grounded in constitutional text—it was smuggled in through delegation and defended by courts allergic to enforcing limits. Humphrey’s Executor didn’t preserve balance; it shattered it, inventing “quasi” powers that answer to no one. The result is rule by credentialed managers instead of accountable officers. Returning executive authority to the President isn’t radical—it’s remedial. A government of laws requires officials who can be hired, fired, and judged at the ballot box. Anything else is bureaucratic sovereignty masquerading as expertise.

