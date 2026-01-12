Please consider upgrading your subscription here, or subscribe to my Newsletter if you have not done so already, to help me keep producing content of the highest possible quality. Your financial contributions, whether via an annual or monthly subscription or gift, are greatly appreciated and truly go a long way to helping me keep my writings available to everyone, free of charge. Thank you in advance for your generosity! God bless!

Politics, in its classical, original definition, is the study of the city-state. Aristotle coronated politics as the architectonic science based on what social arrangements are most conducive to the flourishing of human life. This was the view of politics advanced in classical antiquity, a view shared by Plato and Aristotle – and with some adjustments extending all the way through America’s founding. In the Declaration of Independence, that quintessential statement of American political theory, Thomas Jefferson wrote that government was instituted among men to secure the rights endowed by God, that among those inalienable rights were “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Jefferson’s reframing of the classical view of politics was a decision born out of practicality: the founding generation had embarked on an unprecedented mission to design, from scratch, not just any form of government, but one that had not been in use (at least well) since ancient times: republican governance. A modern republic was the archetypical mixed regime, balancing elements of “aristocracy” and “democracy” to create a regime that secured the rights of man while maximizing human freedom and civic virtue, both essential prerequisites for good government. These goals were further elaborated in the Constitutional structure of government. A legislative branch comprising a bicameral Congress, with both a House of Representatives and a Senate, balanced the interests of small and large states alike. This allowed it to be at one and the same time representative of the people’s interests, while never surrendering to the interests of the majority over the minority, an ever-present danger with direct democracies. The executive branch vested powers in a chief executive or president, a singular individual tasked with enforcing the laws enacted by the legislature. Hamilton, in the Federalist, emphasized repeatedly the president’s energy: in order for an executive branch to be fully independent, and operate as a truly co-equal branch of government, it had to be equipped with the alacrity and vigor to enforce laws by deploying armies or law enforcement agents with all deliberate speed. The judiciary, or third branch of government, arbitrated disputes which arose between the other two branches. Over time, judicial power expanded as the Supreme Court rendered decision after decision that assumed powers which allowed it to uphold or strike down laws for their constitutionality, a process known as judicial review.

While the Founders’ constitutional framework, which was at one and the same time classical and modern, persisted relatively intact for much of the first century of the Republic, at some point in the decades following the Civil War our government transformed and deviated, first incrementally and then quite dramatically, from its original formulation. The greatest transformation, which came about during the Progressive Era, was the advent of administrative governance. The rise of the administrative state was instantiated in laws such as the Pendleton Act, and later on, legitimated through Supreme Court decisions. These authorities drastically augmented the size of the original bureaucracy laid down by the Founding Fathers at the Constitutional Convention, which originally encompassed just a handful of department heads administered to help the President carry out his constitutional duties. Over time, the modest cabinet of the founding era evolved into a massive bureaucracy, composed of millions of unelected civil servants who were tasked with carrying out laws delegated to them by Congress in what was supposed to be a nonpartisan fashion. The early designers believed that by keeping civil servants insulated from the partisan forces of presidential politics, it would be conducive to better governance in the end.

This sea change in American governance came about not through the passage of amendments, as the express text of the Constitution requires, but through congressional delegation and judicial activism, changes that were further catalyzed by global events such as the Great Depression, New Deal, World War II, and Great Society reforms. Thus, the administrative state – and its numerous agencies – came about extra-constitutionally, or outside the textual procedures explicitly delineated by the Constitution for transforming the ways of American governance.

The process by which the administrative state came to fruition reflected several notable changes in American public life, most of which came about in the late nineteenth century. The first being that it reflected the desire among a certain class of elites – academics, bureaucrats, scientists, who at that point, inspired by Marxist theory, began to adopt a “class consciousness,” thinking of themselves as a larger collective – that government was best run by specialized administrators or experts, rather than by the requirements laid down by traditional, constitutional procedures. A second noteworthy change is that rule by expert implied that somehow the authority of the Founding Fathers, and the larger worldview commonplace in the eighteenth century they represented, was no longer relevant: it had reflected a set of values or ideas that had become outdated by the Progressive Era, nearly a century later, and thus was no longer a viable rubric for making decisions about how government ought to run in the modern day.

The second change reflected a deeper shift in the rise of natural science which presupposed a fundamental distinction between values, which are (assertedly) invariably subjective, in contrast with facts, which are (assertedly) always objective, as a supreme authority to classical models of political thinking – which assumed virtuous politics was a good in and of itself. The rise of the so-called ‘non-partisan’ civil servant reflected this deeper philosophical shift; the supposedly “apolitical” bureaucrat, often a specialist in his or her field, mirrored the supposed empirical objectivity in facts arrived at through the scientific method. Thus, consistent with this change in philosophical thought which elevated the natural sciences above classical political science, making philosophy the handmaid of natural science along the way (an inversion of Aristotle’s view that political philosophy, or classical political science, is the architectonic science), was a coinciding shift in American governance. In government, per this modern view, the civil servant or bureaucrat became a symbol for the supremacy of natural science, because he possessed supposed expertise in his given field, which had all the authority – near absolute, per the modern conception – that natural science granted to him.

The rise of the administrative state was thus reflective of a broader tectonic shift in political theory. This deeper shift elevated the supposed preponderance of natural science, whose claim to fame rested on seismic technological and empirical breakthroughs in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Modern scientific authority was most pronounced in the domain of modern physics, whose achievements were vast and awe-inspiring: from the splitting of the atom to the launching of the rocket. In this respect, political science, as it had been long conceived from antiquity onwards through the American Revolution, bearing witness to the remarkable and earth-shattering innovations that modern natural science – and physics above all – gave to the world, prostrated itself to natural science. Thus, where philosophy once guided the values-based decisions of natural science, in modern times, the dictates were reversed: values were deemed too arbitrary, from the scientific frame of reference, to be seen as an authority for any meaningful political decision. Science — that is, modern natural science as coronated by modern natural physics — thus ruled the day. This change would have been inconceivable to any great political thinker prior to the nineteenth century – including Plato, Aristotle, and the authors of the Federalist Papers.

* * * * * * * * *

How does all this theory bear on still-ongoing debates surrounding presidential appointments and the Trump administration’s desire to retake control from the bureaucracy? It’s significant for a number of reasons. First, we have now more than a century of administrative governance more or less in action to prove, even “scientifically,” that whatever the merits of modern natural science may be, its gifts can hardly be translated to the entirely separate sphere of politics. Politics is a science, but it is a science quite unlike physics or chemistry, which are perfected through empirical methods. As it turns out, the classical thinkers were correct in their view that politics is the architectonic science, which depends on values that must guide both technological and political processes, and not the other way around.

Assuming the supposed supremacy of natural science as offering the final word of what constitutes the best form of governance, the end of a long, drawn-out historical process that culminated in the best regime, which is modern America and its sprawling bureaucracy of unelected civil servants, flies in the face of history, reason, and common sense. As we have seen in recent government corruption cases in places like Minnesota where potentially billions of dollars of fraud in a wide range of areas had been discovered, they offer further evidence that administrative governance has patently not instituted the best form of government — far from it!

Instead, what we now have in place is a sprawling bureaucracy that has usurped both the functions of the legislative branch and the executive branch to greater or lesser extent. While certain executive programs, like the military and certain law enforcement agencies like ICE, work more or less as intended, this is largely because they abide consistently with the prerogatives of the President (or his secretaries). In far too many other cases, however, administrative governance fails: the harrowing discoveries made over the last year with the shuttering of USAID, and the billions in waste that was brought to light for instance, indicated and indicted the false assumption that administrators make better decisionmakers than the President or his handpicked political appointees. The failure of the Department of Education to create a more enlightened public, over half a century of opportunity, should stand as the ultimate testimony of the Administrator’s inferiority to democratically accountable public officers – i.e., the President – to carry out the functions of government.

Beyond that, it is quite dubious that even if the original civil servant was supposed to be an expert in their field, selected on the basis of alleged expertise vetted by way of rigorous examinations that tested for proficiency in a certain area, that in their modern formulation they do not meet the lofty bar early Progressives had set for these experts.

Putting the constitutionality of the efficacy of administrative governance to one side for a moment, even if these standards were once met, they have been severely undermined in recent decades by the passage of affirmative action, and more recently, DEI – a more brazenly discriminatory version of affirmative action. This shift threw merit out the window for evaluating civil servants wholesale, aligning all vetting processes instead to a search for candidates that satisfied now-constitutionally forbidden quotas (based on recent Supreme Court repeals of affirmative action programs in higher education and elsewhere), often based on immutable characteristics like race and sex, thus degrading the quality of the whole applicant pool. Over time, merit got obfuscated so much that the definition of what counted for merit – originally an ability to display proficiency in a certain scientific-based skill, like medicine or engineering – got redefined to mean whatever criteria DEI or affirmative action found relevant for the given role. Ultimately, DEI became the only lens by which civil servants were assessed for competence: resulting in a completely transmogrified view of merit that elevated immutable characteristics over skillset.

The degradation of standards in the search for civil servants points to a much deeper, systematic problem with the civil service in the first place. The rapid degradation of standards we have observed through the passage of time is further proof that administrative governance is wholly incompatible with constitutional governance, at least “constitutional governance” as conceived by the Founding Fathers. The degradation is also proof of the failure of administrative governance in the abstract; the Founding Fathers had it correct, government should be small, limited, and aimed at the cultivation of virtue. That view is much, much preferable and in stark contrast to what we have now: a parasitical government that is increasingly unelected and unaccountable to the broader public, which finds itself more and more disenchanted with the institutions which rule over them (revealed by plummeting approval ratings for every branch of government, particularly Congress, continuing decades-long trends) and disenfranchised from meaningful legislative processes. The latter view is supported by the fact that Congress has delegated so much power to the administrative state over the years, which has in turn tasked administrators to devise the rules that the rest of us must live under. Moreover, in insulating those decisionmakers from executive accountability, it has hamstrung the only democratically elected member of the Executive Branch, namely, the President of the United States, from exerting full control over what is properly his.

This has hampered the legislative process, as envisioned by the Founding Fathers and transcribed into law through the textual prerogative of the Constitution, from taking place, in many cases, at all. By delegating so much extraconstitutional authority to career civil servants, it has also made it immensely difficult for the President to exercise the full extent of his executive powers. It is a gross misnomer to state, as some have suggested, that presidential power has expanded dramatically in recent years, under what academics and commentators have labeled “the imperial presidency.” In many ways, the very opposite is true: presidential power has waned significantly relative to the rise of the administrative state, which Congress has over the decades pawned onto the Executive Branch, saddling the president with seemingly endless rules and regulations that make efficient executive governance all but impossible.

Alas, almost all liberal jurists and legal scholars – supported by a nontrivial share of conservatives – do not meaningfully understand the distinction between presidential power, executive power, and administrative power, which are completely separate categories of authority. It is true that the executive branch has increased in power over the years: but executive power has been increased by empowering unelected civil servants, at the expense of the President and his duly appointed nominees, which are supposed to assist him in enforcing the laws of the United States. What complicates matters even further is that Congress stuck all these authorities under the Executive Branch, but strangely both it and the courts have waffled and wavered in admitting just to what extent those authorities actually fall under the Executive Branch.

Whenever they are reminded of the irrefutable words of the second Article of the Constitution, which vests all executive authority in a President of the United States (importantly not in government agencies or civil servants), out of which all executive authority flows, these institutions equivocate and devise ridiculous legal theories to rationalize their absurd logic. The paradigmatic case of this is in Humphrey’s Executor, where the Supreme Court classified particular government agencies, like the FTC, as “quasi-legislative” or “quasi-judicial” in their essential functioning (a laughably makeshift legal classification), thus making them the province of every branch of government, and thus, critically, accountable to none.

But these legal precedents are an egregious affront to the Constitution and the principles of separation of powers enshrined therein. The Trump administration is right to consolidate and reclaim executive power under the purview of the President of the United States, because that is the only constitutionally viable arrangement: the vesting clause for executive power under Article II is as clear as it is incontrovertible. Adhering to the text of Article II will also result in better government because the Constitution’s electoral process is — in theory — designed to sort out great and outstanding citizens for the presidential office, ones fine-tuned in their competencies to judge character and merit, who in turn are then tasked with appointing men of excellence to lead the various agencies subordinate to the president.

We have seen this process play out splendidly with the 2024 presidential election, and the phenomenal cabinet that President Trump has assembled. The tremendous results delivered by the political appointees of this cabinet so far should go down as the final nail in the coffin for administrative governance: it turns out presidential appointees do possess the requisite competence and virtue to carry out their duties. If left unencumbered by the constraints imposed on them arbitrarily and unconstitutionally, in many cases, by the administrative state, they achieve wonders.

At the end of the day, it turns out that if we remain unwaveringly loyal to the Constitution’s original design and intent, as expressly outlined in its textual prerogatives, that we have in our possession the secret to not only functional government, but indeed the best form of government overall, one that creates in abundance the conditions for Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness for us all.

CLICK HERE FOR WOKE-FREE, AMERICA FIRST 100% AMERICAN COFFEE. AND USE PROMO CODE ‘PAUL’ TO SAVE 10% ON YOUR ENTIRE ORDER!

Paul Ingrassia, is serving as the Acting General Counsel at GSA; he previously served as White House liaison for DOJ and DHS.

Follow Paul on X @PaulIngrassia, Substack, Truth Social, and Instagram.