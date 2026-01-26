Please consider upgrading your subscription here, or subscribe to my Newsletter if you have not done so already, to help me keep producing content of the highest possible quality. Your financial contributions, whether via an annual or monthly subscription or gift, are greatly appreciated and truly go a long way to helping me keep my writings available to everyone, free of charge. Thank you in advance for your generosity! God bless!

Like a king arriving to meet his vassals, President Trump’s tour de Europe was a resounding display of power and patronage from a reawakened United States which had for so long abdicated its responsibility to both its people and the greater Western World, by instead championing enervated ideologies like globalism. Past presidents promised a movement that claimed to stand for everybody and thus in reality stood for nothing. Donald Trump and his team, by sharp contrast, made a bold pronouncement in Davos this year of American strength and Western resolve. This was unlike anything the annual gathering had seen before. For the first time, America was being represented by a President who genuinely cared about the interests of the United States. America’s President unflaggingly prided American dominance in global affairs, through trade, culture, and a refocused military prerogative. This set off the alarm bells for the European technocrats who had become so habituated to the apology tour spiel by other presidents for so long.

The latter is what drove the administration’s campaign to make a move for Greenland. Greenland is a strategic outpost from a military perspective, true. But it has significance well beyond that. It is situated in a pivotal location of the Arctic that makes it something of a northern land bridge between the Americas, Russia, and China, our two greatest competitors for this century. Its location is perfect for monitoring intercontinental missiles, and emerging technologies like drones; its looming sale offers a geopolitical windfall that would yield the United States a far greater dividend than it does for its current leaseholder, the nation of Denmark.

The advantages accrued to the United States from a Greenland acquisition would inevitably benefit the world, too. A better military outpost goes a long way towards safeguarding America’s allies, and Europe, in particular, which finds itself increasingly weak relative to surrounding adversaries that are just salivating at the prospect of carving up that continent – an ironic inversion of what Europe did to them in centuries past.

The United States is also the only nation that can adeptly steward Greenland, a landmass teeming with valuable natural resources – including significant quantities of so-called ‘rare earths.’ Like the resources themselves, the challenge of accessing these minerals is likewise natural: Greenland is covered in thick ice from coast to coast; only the United States can pierce Greenland’s rough tundra and access the minerals. These minerals, once unearthed, can then be deployed to myriad lucrative uses, from building semiconductors to parts for electric vehicle motors to the building blocks for lithium-ion batteries.

The Greenland gambit is also significant for what it represents about American global power and its national self-identity. Gone are the days of America’s apology tour, so in vogue under Obama and Biden, that guilted the United States for every noble action taken in its storied past, causing it to feel sorry for its present greatness and forgo future opportunities that would enhance that greatness even more. This odious ideology of self-doubt and insecurity translated into equally destructive policies on the world stage: for years the United States allowed itself to be robbed by its NATO partners. In return, rather than being heralded for its generosity, Europe capitalized off America’s indulgence – it struck a presumptuous chord; it sneered at its younger and more prosperous cousin’s gullibility as it exploited that same generosity year over year.

Donald Trump is not apologizing for America’s fruits, nor is he condemning his European peers for profiting off his country’s former excesses. America was dumb; Europe was smart. But, in resetting global relations, what he and his top advisors are asking from Europe is a return back to earth – and the respect that necessarily entails. Europe must rid its deluded lens about current power dynamics. This is not a co-equal partnership; this is no longer 1945, nor even 1989. Relative to the United States, Europe is decisively less powerful; America has outflanked its European peers across every significant metric over the last several decades, further deepening the power divide between the two continents.

At the same time, Europe’s adjacent competitors have grown bolder and more powerful themselves. The Middle East is ascendant, and hordes of its people – foreigners radicalized by an illiberal religion – have infiltrated the European mainland, already transforming its cultural fabric in a way that will have generational impacts. Russia, Europe’s great sometimes friend sometimes rival to its East, is also making a stake for regional hegemony; it has made prolific inroads in Eastern Europe with the first full scale European land war since World War II. Putin has consistently been playing the long game, and he at least construes the rest of the 21st century as presenting the opportunity for a Russian revival, which is conceivable in a way that a European revival sadly is not.

Then there is China, which has already made its stake in Europe, and throughout the world, in trade, manufacturing, and, indeed, the offloading of its people. (Chinese tourism may be characterized as a technocratized refashioning of reverse-colonialism made for this century.) From a power perspective, China clearly sees itself as the successor to the West, which has been in a state of paralysis if not managed decline for quite some time now, enabled by a failed leadership class that has simultaneously fueled China’s rise. China is not merely a regional hegemon, but a global one – like the Middle Eastern powers, it too has penetrated Europe, and ransacked it for its riches, a trend that will continue unabated at ever-escalating levels unless and until a course correction led by America takes place.

Europe’s destiny aligns with the United States’ power prospects, not Russia’s or China’s. This in part is due to a shared culture – “America is the daughter of Europe,” as John F. Kennedy once said. It is also a function of economics and history; the two continents are united in trade in a way that creates inextricable co-dependencies between them each. The results of this marriage need not be toxic, though it necessarily rests on the emphatic recognition that the United States is the breadwinner in this relationship.

Donald Trump showed how a strong America can pave the route forward for a strong Europe. The buck stops, however, at Europe’s chastisement of American power and willful ignorance of American superiority relative to its own. There is a clear pecking order that places the United States squarely on top. Europe is loath to bow down to that order and offer the respect such a power dynamic entails. This should begin with full-fledged cooperation with anything President Trump proposes, starting with his plan for Greenland.

Europe may kick and scream as America attempts to drag it into the future, but it must accept that fate if it has any sense of reality and instinct for self-preservation. That was the major takeaway of this year’s Davos conference. Of course, Europe deserves some of our sympathy: for it had long been mugged by the false delusions of America’s past presidents, from Clinton to Bush to Obama. That was the era of Great Expectations, which were supposed to have culminated in a kumbaya moment where borders would be erased, nations would cease to exist, and everyone would live hand-in-hand happily ever after in a globalized Novus ordo seclorum. But reality always returns. What happened, in fact, was face masks paired with a mandate to eat the bugs.

To live in reality is important, both in politics and life. Delusions, reinforced by fantastical ideologies, are found in abundance in decadent countries and decadent times. But Europe’s decadence was less its own doing than a derivative of the United States’ prosperity. For survival, Europe must understand this.

Donald Trump was in Davos to be Europe’s teacher of where things now stand. The true significance behind Donald Trump’s words and deeds at Davos 2026 will reveal itself with time. When future historians thus reflect on this critical moment, they will recognize it as the long overdue reset in American-European relations, one that kickstarted America’s Golden Age. Whether Europe follows America’s example and cooperates, however, is a question that only its leaders can decide.

Paul Ingrassia, is serving as the Acting General Counsel at GSA; he previously served as White House liaison for DOJ and DHS.

