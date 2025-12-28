Please consider upgrading your subscription here, or subscribe to my Newsletter if you have not done so already, to help me keep producing content of the highest possible quality. Your financial contributions, whether via an annual or monthly subscription or gift, are greatly appreciated and truly go a long way to helping me keep my writings available to everyone, free of charge. Thank you in advance for your generosity! God bless!

As we prepare ourselves for 2026, a year of endless opportunity and newfound challenges, it can be prudent to take a moment to reflect on the year behind us – meditating on the lessons gleaned through the experiences of life in an arena as dynamic and tempestuous as our current political environment is. On the whole, despite some growing pains, one cannot take an objective look at 2025 and reach any other verdict than the obvious: that it was nothing short of a resounding success. One can similarly not deny that with the past twelve months under our belt, a rock-solid foundation has been laid to make the next twelve months an even greater success. It is our public duty, now, to not squander the past year’s strong table-setting.

Compared to last year, America is significantly better off, and along every measure the comparison is night and day. Just a year ago, the United States was losing – albeit some hope had been restored on the heels of Donald Trump’s victory, what amounted to the greatest political comeback in presidential political history. But victory alone is insufficient to bring a country back – particularly one going through a crisis like the United States, which through decades of bad policies and even worse political leadership, was teetering close to the abyss. It is easy to forget how close we came to losing it all as a country, a fact many Americans still don’t appreciate a little over a year after that historic victory of 2024. Donald Trump surged back from political oblivion, at nearly eighty years of age, to take down the most corrupt and illegitimate political cartel to ever infiltrate the halls of power.

Biden’s illegitimate regime was made possible by an enabling and equally corrupt press. It was likewise propped up by an administrative or “deep” state composed of nefarious, anti-democratic actors, which shrewdly deputized agitprop and deployed media gaslighting relentlessly on a vulnerable population. They aimed to demoralize the public into submission with Woke bromides, which included Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as an axiomatic precept, alongside initiatives like ESG and the Paris Climate Accords – as well as globalism (and every political consequence of those poisonous -isms) whose tenets the powers that be imbibed with drunken zeal. In this concatenation of ideologies, managed by woke evangelists or “true believers” of the faith, the Biden presidency represented the effective end of politics. On its own terms, that is to say, electorally, Biden’s regime could never legitimate itself. Regimes that cannot legitimate themselves by reference to some agreed-upon authority, which in our system means democratic election processes, invariably turn autocratic in their tendencies. And autocratic did Biden become.

Biden’s autocratic regime could not compete in the arena of small-d democratic politics because it denied the traditional democratic processes, or means, necessary to establish a government built on trust. This is another way of saying that in rewriting all the election procedures heading into 2020 – not just trivially, but in substantively breaking from all historic norms and rules governing how elections were carried out for quite some time – Biden had gotten off on incredibly shaky grounds. But even if one insisted that the election of 2020 was conducted fairly, the credibility behind that view was severely undermined by the fact that liberals went on a scorched-earth crusade to prevent public discussion of the 2020 race in every corner, including public discussion and a deep dive into how procedures were changed to accommodate the conditions of COVID, and whether such procedures were lawfully valid, eliminating any chance for built-up doubts to be aired publicly. This had the effect of inevitably forcing such conversations underground.

President Trump at the time experienced censorship to a degree that few others in our era can ever understand; he was forced off social media, and criminally indicted in several states for merely raising legitimate, reasonable, and indeed, commonsensical inquiries about why certain votes were tabulated the way they were, and whether certain processes, now readily admitted as slipshod or sloppy in their execution (as with Fulton County Georgia, which recently admitted to not lawfully certifying tabulator tapes that amounted to 315,000 ballots cast), could be reevaluated in a court of law, allowing the fact-finding process to play out rigorously, impartially, and with all the process an issue of such gravity is due. That process was never allowed to take place as those who were interested in ousting the President from power for good instead allocated all their time and energy to flouting our system’s constitutional guardrails, opting to silence and even punish those, under the force of law, who so dared challenge the dominant narrative.

It is an understatement to say that free and critical thinking was lost under Biden. Those who asked simple questions and took notice of certain trends that defied what we were being told at the time by the powers that be, in mainstream media or in what the intelligence community had so obviously concocted as part of a deeper psychological operation used to manipulate public opinion, were strongly admonished and prescribed heavy-handed punishments using the institutional weight of the judicial system. Constitutional rights were deprived without question; due process was not adhered to in the rigorous manner that longstanding precedent necessarily warrants. Certain individuals who obviously had not committed a crime were deemed criminals all the same, their rights trampled by a runaway, prosecutorial regime that weaponized the levers of justice against those who had the temerity to challenge the orthodoxies that, under the “Biden presidency,” became reified institutionally.

Prosecutors ran wild, and vengeful justices, lustful to eradicate what to them had been an unpalatable four year stretch in President Trump’s first term, were committed to never allowing that “historical blip,” as it were, to occur again. These were the most devout adherents to what became known as the long march of history – the narrative captured by that famous Obama-era refrain which loudly declared the “arc of history always bends towards justice.” Those true believers observed in President Trump, who was democratically elected, as the ghastly personification of what they termed “democratic backsliding,” a highly unusual phrase whose irony was not lost on anyone who saw clearly how the President’s policies, now more popular than ever, were the very opposite of what their critics gaslit as “anti” or “un-democratic.” Bureaucrats and administrators, conversely, were the ones who felt the deepest personal affront to the Trump movement; oddly enough deriding both he and his supporters as undemocratic, even though it was they, not he, who were the ones without any link to democratically accountable processes, checks and balances.

Being not elected but known as “careers” in the parlance of Washington, these folks enjoyed the protections afforded by their offices, which over time bred contempt for those over whom they ruled. The public, as they became more and more aware of our worsening political situation, in turn bred contempt for the policies espoused by these bureaucrats, whether stationed in the various cabinet departments or nestled within the intelligence community, which over the years adopted an increasingly woke, anti-state, and anti-constitution valence. American identity whittled away; its replacement regime increasingly telegraphed to the public that it was not only unacceptable, but even unlawful depending on their expression, to showcase nationalistic or patriotic sentiments. To believe that America was “one united people,” as John Jay eloquently proclaimed in Federalist No. 2, where he described the fledgling United States as “a people descended from the same ancestors, speaking the same language, professing the same religion, attached to the same principles of government,” and “very similar in their manners and customs” was irremediably racist – politically verboten and thus grounds for censure according to the self-righteous woke aristoi charged with regulating such wrongthink.

The problem that manifested and which time gave clarity to was readily on display in the 2020 election and how it was conducted, and how the operations of the civil servants long went about over years of unaccountability and lacking in transparency. These positions were so unpopular they had to be kept out of public view, lest they be threatened with public comment, for light was a powerful antiseptic and nobody in their right mind would proudly voice support for woke policies in the public square for fear of being painted as a fool. Some of this smorgasbord of stupidities (which today has resurfaced via Mamdani’s mayoralty) include – inter alia – men changing in women’s locker rooms; no person who crosses the border could be “other-ized” as an illegal alien; free speech must be shunned and replaced with the alien concept known as “hate speech” (a concept, by the way, which is utterly foreign to our legal tradition, with no trace whatsoever in the history of Anglo-American jurisprudence). And that was just the start.

The absurd “logic” of these myriad positions, when subjected to just the gentlest of scrutiny, collapses under the weight of their countless internal self-contradictions. But those on the Left who regurgitated them for so long came to believe them as religious dogmas; they became soft in their reasoning faculties, believing their views as part of a broader secular catechism known as Woke-ism, and thus – like any faith – beyond reproach. But these articles of faith were not of Providential origin; they were entirely the creation of mortal men. And so, the logic holding them together would quickly unravel. These views were mocked and derided for the incoherent absurdities they always were. Those who held most dearly to them felt extra humiliated; they became antagonistic, then, in their response to critics’ barbs, as all people do who cannot plausibly profess and defend their most deep-seated convictions in good faith, to which the final resort is of course to lash out at “society” for de-clothing the Emperor (or, more accurately, High Priest) of his ridiculous garb.

Now, in hindsight, the farce and sham these Left-wing delusions always were have been fully exposed, and discredited with each passing day. Their inanity is demonstrated by how short a period of time it took for hindsight to “completely and totally” delegitimize that schizophrenic era of American history; the Obama-Biden hallucination, where woke became a panacea, and where America’s ruling class, riding high on their egotistical indulgences, partook of such indulgences without any trace of shame or self-reflection. That era, now in the rearview mirror, was characterized by a peculiar form of historical decadence: both in terms of its policies and manner of governance. It would spread pervasive lies, from the gender insanity down to the globalist creeds that made assertions of national borders somehow immoral and citizenship criminal, those lies being as audacious as they were untrue. They were, in the final analysis, an affront to the citizenry writ large, emblematic of the callousness and shamelessness, key traits of autocratic and totalitarian regimes everywhere, which drove them in their sense of invulnerability, in how far they believed they could go in their heist against the American people, up to and including stealing a presidential election with near impunity.

To even assert some of these ideas, just a few short years ago, was so socially opprobrious as to create genuine risks of losing one’s job, get kicked out of school, or sully one’s professional reputation. That risk has ameliorated somewhat, though not altogether. This presents a difficult question future historians studying our age will be forced to confront: how did we reach a stage in the history of the United States where thoughts that, when measured against the totality of our nearly two-hundred fifty year existence, despite in the grand scheme of things being benign, innocuous, and uncontroversial, became liable to extreme and draconian censorship in a country that proclaims to cherish the First Amendment?

For a country which professes allegiance to Liberty and Freedom, which its founding charter asserts to be universal principles that cleave to Nature and her Laws, conducive to the flourishing of all free societies and all free men, enshrined in the principles of the Bill of Rights that our highest courts have in turn pronounced inalienable: to have abandoned those things in toto, in the name of censorship, “de-platforming,” ideological policing (and purification), and all the rest, is symptomatic of a country in the throes of an identity crisis.

What stands as true to the American character are the original documents and principles which birthed our Nation. Those principles cannot be stretched, denied, or alchemically transformed with propagandistic gaslighting nor with the project of historical revisionism carried out by every fool who so evidently lacks a sense of history or awareness of the past that would otherwise anchor an intelligent perspective in those ideas which are timeless and unchanging.

Order and continuity are requisites for carrying the traditions of the past into the present, the bedrock of stable societies. Mindfulness of those things, grounded with the attendant reverence in history and tradition in both word and deed that such an undertaking demands, is the only path towards real Progress. Ours is a Nation which purports to have disinterred the Truth at its creation, and to have grounded its Constitution and Laws in those self-evident truths that are, yesterday, today, and forever, unalterable. These principles extend far beyond the mere handiwork of the capacities of Mankind toward something more noble.

Our Founding creed, at its highest formulation, is not only a remarkable statement of politics. But further serves as testimony to Mankind’s ability to rise above the ranks of the here and now, where a select few of its very best statesmen momentarily entered the realm of the immortal and inscribed in parchment those ideas which are indeed permanent – the precious values that are Endowed by the Creator, and, in the collective, constitute America’s inheritance.

Their timelessness is ultimate testimony of a God whose laws cannot be altered or abolished, and who was the same from the beginning, as now, and as ever shall be. That is what makes America exceptional. Let us remember that heading into the special year ahead, in which the two-hundred fiftieth anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence which makes these principles explicit is celebrated as the genesis of what even today is still and deservedly venerated as our national birthright.

Paul Ingrassia, is serving as the Acting General Counsel at GSA; he previously served as White House liaison for DOJ and DHS.

Follow Paul on X @PaulIngrassia, Substack, Truth Social, and Instagram.