2025 was a reckoning year. It exposed how close this country came to losing its constitutional spine. The Biden years weren’t politics. They were regime maintenance through censorship, fear, and punishment. Trump’s return didn’t just defeat an opponent. It delegitimized a ruling class that confused authority with consent. The most important change wasn’t policy. It was psychological. Americans stopped apologizing for believing obvious things. Borders matter. Speech matters. Citizenship matters. The woke priesthood lost its monopoly on truth. That matters more than GDP charts. A nation that remembers who it is can recover quickly. A nation forced to forget never does.

