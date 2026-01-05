Please consider upgrading your subscription here, or subscribe to my Newsletter if you have not done so already, to help me keep producing content of the highest possible quality. Your financial contributions, whether via an annual or monthly subscription or gift, are greatly appreciated and truly go a long way to helping me keep my writings available to everyone, free of charge. Thank you in advance for your generosity! God bless!

Just a few short hours into the second quarter of the twenty-first century, President Trump and his team executed one of the more remarkable foreign policy achievements in living memory: the ouster of Nicolas Maduro, the communist dictator of Venezuela for well over a decade. This feat was significant as it helped crystallize this administration’s overall foreign policy vision, while further indicating that now entering his second year of his second term in office, the President and his administration remain as active as ever. To date, the President has spent a great deal of his attention on the world arena, which is justified based on how much global strife he inherited from the Biden regime. But his focus thus far has primarily centered on winding down the wars that Biden either started or worsened, which has been occasionally studded by interludes of brief escalation, such as last summer’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. By way of new foreign policy feats, however, the Trump administration has largely sequestered innovative activity to the realms of economics and trade rather than initiating great new military endeavors.

Maduro’s ouster, in that respect, represents a turning point for the administration. The immediate geopolitical effects are obvious: a longstanding dictator, deeply hostile to America’s interests, will be replaced by one that is presumably friendlier to work with. In turn, America will have first dibs over Venezuela’s vast natural resources, which includes the largest oil reserves in the Western Hemisphere, to say nothing of an abundance of gold and iron ore. In reasserting control over Venezuela, it will also block out competitors like China and Russia, which have exploited the Obama and Biden regime’s longstanding, neglectful foreign policies, by staking their claims to socialist and leftist governments to our south. The Maduro removal will also send a strong signal to our allies in the region, who have been amicable with the Trump government, namely El Salvador, Argentina under Milei, and Bolsonaro’s Brazil, while putting hostile governments – particularly Cuba, Colombia, and Nicaragua – on red alert that they could well be next.

Taking a wider perspective, Maduro’s toppling – which was defined by its speed and surgical precision (thankfully no American soldiers were lost) – adds color to the so-called “Trump doctrine,” which to date has been somewhat nebulous, and certainly less ideologically rigid than the foreign policies of his recent predecessors. We see clearer now what “peace through strength” evidently means in action: it stands as a proud endorsement of American dominance in our corner of the world. This prudent strategy is less a novelty than a reversion to what America had originally set out to do in the first half of its history. Formalized as the “Monroe doctrine,” American presidents in the century that spanned the Founding Fathers’ generation to roughly World War I had always envisioned spreading the tenets of “manifest destiny” throughout the Western Hemisphere. These ideals were brought to life in the wars against Mexico and Spain in the second half of the nineteenth century, and industrial feats like the Panama Canal, which boldly asserted American hegemony in the region that put the rest of the world on notice, in the early twentieth. The longstanding conventional wisdom was that America was never to be bullied in its own hemisphere. On the flipside was its commitment to never getting involved in “foreign entanglements” outside its sphere of influence.

Alas, in more recent years, particularly since the end of the Cold War, the inherent dignity in America’s approach to controlling its own hemisphere was saddled with ideological and regulatory burdens from liberals and globalists alike who, in a fit of historical revisionism, dramatically turned the ancient wisdom that governed power politics on its head by insisting strength was bad, and weakness good. That philosophy set the United States upon a thirty-year tailspin of blunder after blunder in foreign policy, one characterized by indecisiveness and capitulation overseas, mirroring its self-hatred at home. This weakness reached its peak under Obama and Biden, who each preferred coddling terrorists and apologizing, rather than celebrating, America’s historic greatness, which by then had belonged to an increasingly distant past. Their slapdash strategy to foreign policy materialized as one would expect: in one foreign policy mistake after another. It got so bad that many commentators began labeling the Obama and Biden philosophy as “managed decline.”

Under Biden, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal had a direct effect of galvanizing stateless terrorist groups in the region like Hamas. At the same time, it empowered foreign adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran, while setting the Middle East onto a perilous trajectory that wound up making the Gaza War inevitable. That, in addition to the border catastrophe that flooded upwards of twenty-five million illegal aliens, including countless sleeper cells, into America’s homeland, was damning testimony of the American last foreign policy of recent history. Under Obama, the poorly executed toppling of Qaddafi (which occurred when Hillary Clinton roleplayed as Secretary of State) accelerated the so-called “Arab spring,” which infiltrated the European continent with hordes of radical Islamic invaders to levels not seen since at least the Middle Ages. This dramatically altered the demographics of countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, plunging all of Europe into an existential crisis of identity and moral turpitude of an unprecedented scale.

The second Trump administration’s foreign policy has been less conventionally “ideological.” In other words, it has not doctrinally cleaved to the principles of neoliberalism, neoconservatism, or globalism, the guiding lodestars of the Obama, Bush, and Biden foreign policies. It has instead been characterized by a revival of elements of realpolitik – a foreign policy grounded in common sense principles and political realism. America’s military, despite being weighed down by the heavy dross of wokeism in recent years, is still the world’s premier fighting force – in training, technology, and raw manpower. When decoupled from left-wing political trappings, and allowed to reach its full potential, stewarded by a visionary leader, it becomes a force to be reckoned with. That has been readily on display, from last year’s surgical strike on Iran to the even more impressive ouster of Nicolas Maduro just this week. The latter resulted in not a single American lost life, which demonstrates just how powerful a force America’s warfighters can be if deployed wisely and competently, with a view towards decisive execution, rather than through the prism of social experimentation or towards elongated military incursions.

Zooming out even further, the President’s proclamation for the Western Hemisphere is a resounding tribute to President Trump’s own authority and vigorously reinforces his legacy, inter alia, as the definitive statesman of the twenty-first century. The President is singlehandedly putting America on his shoulders and reminding us all of what we have accomplished in our glorious past, and what we can still do in the ever opportunity-expanding future.

America’s decline is not foreordained, inscribed in stone, as recent presidents like Obama and Biden would have you believe. We have no divine mandate to apologize for the rest of our days for alleged past racism, colonialism, or jingoism – happily, the President’s actions have indicted and discredited that philosophy of pessimism, in the most scathing way possible. Recent actions indicate a complete about face that declares, by his words and deeds, that if America is to remain a supreme global leader, it had best start acting like one again: beginning with a celebration – a reverence, even – of its past, complemented by a bold reassertion of authority in the present over the space it rightly claims as our own. In that regard, the “Donroe Doctrine” is not merely a dusting off of an older vision of American hegemony put into motion by the Founding generation. Rather, it stands as a robust blueprint for how to achieve even more greatness the history that still awaits our republic, in a century that has all the potential in the world to be the greatest since the one which gives the doctrine its bearings.

If nobody else will bring us there, the President is suggesting, he sure will. The “Donroe Doctrine” promises to thrust America into the twenty-first century, a century that so far has gotten off to a rocky start and for that reason, has not really started. But the second quarter does not have to resemble the wayward first: it can be a dramatic breakaway from the despair, negativity, and feelings of decline that otherwise mired the United States from actualizing the untapped greatness it had for so long bottled up. But there has been a seismic change in tone. The will is finally there. The actions now taken in Venezuela, and the broader paradigm shift they represent, signal why ultimately Donald Trump will go down as the most consequential man of his age. He is the man who not only relentlessly believed in America, but showed the rest of us what we stopped believing ourselves: that America indeed can be truly made great again.

Paul Ingrassia, is serving as the Acting General Counsel at GSA; he previously served as White House liaison for DOJ and DHS.

