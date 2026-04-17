Paul Ingrassia's Substack

Paul Ingrassia's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7m

This is where law and common sense collide. Citizenship isn’t supposed to be an accident of geography—it’s supposed to reflect allegiance, responsibility, and connection to the nation. If you strip that down to “you were born here, that’s enough,” you flatten the entire concept. That’s not compassion—it’s dilution. The Constitution wasn’t written to be gamed; it was written to set boundaries. The real issue is whether those boundaries still mean anything. Because once you blur the line between citizen and non-citizen, you don’t just change policy—you change the structure of the country itself. And that’s not a small shift—it’s foundational.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Ingrassia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture