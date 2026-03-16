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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

A republic lives or dies on whether citizens believe the vote is real. When confidence in elections collapses, the entire system starts to smell like a rigged carnival game. That’s where America is drifting today. The cure is not speeches about “our sacred democracy.” The cure is ironclad procedures: prove you’re a citizen, show an ID, vote on secure systems, and leave a paper trail that can be audited. Every serious nation on Earth does this without apology. Only in America do politicians treat basic election security like heresy. If the ballot box isn’t trusted, the republic itself becomes a hollow stage set.

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Mike Wendling's avatar
Mike Wendling
2h

Here we have another example of a US government official - who coincidentally once wrote "I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it" - outlining a completely evidence-free vote fraud conspiracy theory. And maybe not also coincidentally, not linking to any sources.

No matter. This seems to be written for a hoped-for audience of one.

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