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Just as its name would suggest, the Save Act – aptly rebranded by President Trump as the “Save America Act” – is an essential step towards securing our elections, and by extension, restoring some semblance of credibility to America’s governing institutions. The legacy of 2020 continues to cast a long pall over the legitimacy of America’s elections, past, present, and future. This is a bad reputation to have. The one anomaly, President Trump’s miracle victory of 2024 against every odd imaginable, only underlines the point that our elections are irremediably broken, and that President Trump had to be stewarded by Providence to overcome insurmountable odds to achieve victory. Just as the Israelites were forced into discipline and self-governance once Moses – abetted by the hand of God – parted the Red Sea, Americans must now take the divine gift they have been given and implore their lawmakers to act with timely vigilance, recognizing that chalking each election up to Providence to fix is not a wise strategy. And, on a practical note, the window of opportunity for meaningful legislative action is closing with each passing month. Hence, the time for meaningful change is now.

It is undeniable that without free and fair elections, where law-abiding citizens might exercise the franchise knowing that the process itself is legitimate, representative democracy will fail. It is impossible to have democratic and thereby accountable institutions if the processes used to vote in the people of power are irrevocably corrupted. Legitimacy in government is derivative of election procedures that are by and large fair, lawful, and properly orchestrated. This is a foundational pillar of any democratic process or system.

But as we have seen with ever increasing ferocity and shamelessness, Democrats and their left-wing acolytes in media have debased the core element of American democracy by undermining election procedures and systems. This has been accomplished through myriad, well-documented, and now tried and true methods: from diluting the voter share with unsigned absentee ballots; to easing voting procedures which allow anyone without an ID to participate in the franchise; to severely reducing transparency in vote counting operations at critical poll stations, and relying on easily hackable and exploitable machinery to tabulate voter data (as opposed to paper ballots and other traditional methods), to name just a few.

No liberty-acclaiming nation can exist without responsible citizens capable of self-governance, nor without the widespread belief that the system can offer self-government in the first place. A large part of that self-governance starts with being honest about how elections are conducted. And currently, the honest answer is that they are being sabotaged.

Honesty in the context of elections parallels procedural due process rights used to ensure the judicial guardrails in which a trial takes place, particularly for the criminally accused, are fair, rational, and well-ordered. Just as no justice system worth its salt would ever tolerate unfair trials with prejudiced judges, venues, and juries, no electoral system with dignity and merit should similarly tolerate procedures that are marred by even the patina of impropriety, lack of transparency, and concerted sabotage.

Unfortunately, the latter conditions increasingly characterize modern elections without common sense safeguards that check for proof of citizenship and identification. This is why the need to reform our procedures has received bipartisan support, demonstrating the problem is one of the highest possible urgency. As many Democrats as Republicans over the years have sounded the alarm bells about our rigged elections, echoing Donald Trump along the way. In fact, for years, decades even, Democrats led the charge on this issue. Really the only time Democratic criticisms became muted occurred when Donald Trump highlighted (and suffered from) the consequences of a rigged system. In both 2016 and 2024, Democrats have attempted to impeach Donald Trump’s credibility as president by attacking the credibility of our election procedures.

And the one time the Left believed our elections were secure in living memory (and, indeed, their criticisms go back decades, and are arguably more longstanding than Republican critiques, which only became a central pillar of the party platform after 2020), was of course the 2020 election, ironically the least secure election in any first world nation, ever. But the fact that they created a strategy centered on where America’s systems are most vulnerable – our election procedures – strangely proves the critic’s point that the system needs reformation. Indeed, the reason the Mueller investigation was allowed to fester on for so long in the first Trump term, despite being a flagrant hoax, was because the Democrats had tied their false claim of Russian collusion on a true if nebulously defined claim about the vulnerability in American institutions – our elections. Because they identified and exploited a legitimate and longstanding grievance held by many Americans, it made the rest of the conspiracy, however groundless and absurd, much easier to sell to the public (at least by way of the commentariat propagandists).

In short, election integrity is not a partisan issue. It is common sense to assert that voters should be able to present, at a minimum, ID when they register to vote or participate in any election – federal, state, or local. Most voters, no matter their political affiliation, agree with this. The logic for this is intuitive (or at least it should be): no nation can hold itself out as exceptional, or for that matter, exist, if unwilling to draw a bright line between citizens and non-citizens. Citizens enjoy special privileges that non-citizens do not. One of the most sacred of those privileges is the right to vote, a right that is necessarily contingent upon one’s ability to remain a good citizen – i.e., law-abiding – in the eyes of his or her fellow countrymen.

Of course, the only reason one would be opposed to making our election procedures – which as of today are all over the place – more secure is out of a desire to make our country less safe. Creating a uniform set of procedures at the federal level for election operations does not infringe on anyone’s natural, civil, or positive rights, nor certainly does it impinge the Constitution. To the contrary, standardizing those procedures enhances a fundamental right shared by all American citizens, by taking adequate measures to safeguard that right with additional security measures. It is thus essential to citizenship. In a related context, the Supreme Court has long upheld the right to travel as being fundamental. However, the Court declared, simply because one has a right to travel it does not automatically follow that driver’s licenses or passport requirements are unconstitutional. Regulations to a public transit system based on bona fide national security risks are generally upheld because they promote the common good. These security measures are necessary to preserve the right in the first place, which would not exist (or be severely weakened) if people could fly anywhere under a false identification, which would in turn invite all sorts of security-related problems into the world of travel.

Under Article I, Section 4, the Constitution’s so-called “elections clause” calls on state legislatures to regulate election processes. The clause, however, does offer a carveout allowing for Congress to step in whenever it sees fit to make or alter state-imposed regulations. Since the Constitution was ratified, federal lawmakers have frequently meddled in election processes, most notably in the context of civil rights. The passage of the 15th Amendment, which outlawed grandfather clauses that had disenfranchised black voters, for instance, as well as the implementation of the Voting Rights Act nearly a century later, marking perhaps the boldest intervention by federal lawmakers into state election processes in history, are two noteworthy examples of the Supreme Court upholding dramatic and paradigm-redefining cases of federal overreach that had the effect of federalizing election procedures that had previously been locally managed.

The precedent for standardization is well-established, supported by constitutional amendments, acts of Congress, and numerous landmark decisions by the Supreme Court. In modern times, extraordinary conditions engendered by a lax – indeed, nonexistent – border enforcement policy under the Biden regime would lend further support, on the basis of national security, for standardizing election integrity measures. Upwards of twenty million illegals have penetrated the homeland in recent years; these illegals have assimilated themselves into American communities nationwide, benefitting from a profligate welfare system that – particularly in Democratic-run states – includes all the advantages of American citizenship, extending all the way through showing up on voter rolls.

However, reasoning from first principles and exercising simple common sense would quickly reveal that no country could survive without managing its borders. Citizenship and border security are inextricably linked. If citizenship can be granted to anyone, its exceptionality gets irreversibly cheapened. What good comes out of sacrifice for one’s country – whether through public or military service – if all the privileges of citizenship can be granted to anyone, so long as they merely claim to be American? What then becomes the limiting factor that governs American citizenship, and what supplies the limiting principle for American national identity, which gets irremediably lost beyond recognition in the process?

America’s foundational documents rest expressly on this logic – the Constitution assumes nationhood as an incontrovertible truism, as evidenced by such clauses as the “privileges and immunities clause,” which imply a well-established concept of citizenship and by extension, presuppose the nation state. From there, the Congress is tasked with creating all laws necessary and proper to guarantee the constitutional prerogatives, and the President must take care to see these laws be enforced, faithfully and in accordance with the people’s will. Thus, the implied premise of public citizenry alluded to by these clauses necessarily demands certain executive actions be taken, and even drastic or emergency ones if need be, so that the rest of the constitutional tapestry remains alive and active, for ourselves and our posterity’s sake.

That cannot happen without legislation granting the basic guarantees of the provisional Save America Act: voter ID, proof of citizenship, elimination of mail-in balloting (save exceptional circumstances), paper ballots, and same-day voting. Without a federalized commitment to election integrity, our generational posterity may be squandered forever. If the right to vote is given to anyone, American citizenship is meaningless.

At which point there is no differentiator between what it means to be an American or a citizen of any other country on Earth. Which would forever dim the light of American exceptionalism likely beyond return.

Paul Ingrassia is serves as the Acting General Counsel for General Services (GSA). He previously served as White House liaison for the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security under the Second Trump administration. Follow Paul on X @PaulIngrassia, Substack, Truth Social, and Instagram.