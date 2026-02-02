The President’s recent commitments to renovate the White House Rose Garden, begin construction on a spectacular new ballroom, and to propose a magnificent victory arch coinciding with the Nation’s two hundred fiftieth birthday all demonstrate a spirit of cultural revival that had been missing from Washington – and throughout much of the country – for decades. Far too long has building in the United States become an ordeal, bogged down by administrative dross and bureaucratic red tape which has stifled innovation and paralyzed the cultural idiom of these United States. Washington as the epicenter of that gridlock, became in recent decades a symbol for urban decay and cultural decline – its brutalist structures being stark representations of the drastic change in values the Republic has undergone since 1776.

Once envisioned by the Founding Fathers as a global oasis for innovation and the development of architectural styles, in the postwar era Washington’s venerable history was usurped by a soul-crushing contagion, oriented towards depressing the formerly exultant character of the city and replacing it with something quite unlike the neoclassical cadence that defined its identity for most of its prior history. The Founding Fathers originally conceived Washington as the new Rome – a proper city evocative of and in keeping with the countless references to antiquity (such as the works of Lucretius, Polybius, and Publius) made in the nation’s founding documents and constitutional charter, as exemplified throughout the Federalist Papers.

The Founders saw in their roles as statesmen an important responsibility (responsibility being the main public virtue emphasized in the Federalist Papers) to the public good, or “commonweal,” as it was referred to in those days. Accordingly, many of them – George Washington and Thomas Jefferson leading the way – got intimately involved in the details of their fledgling capital’s early formation. While Washington conscripted a Frenchman, Pierre Charles L’Enfant, to bring to life his generation’s vision for the city – both he, Jefferson, and other founders were hands-on in guiding its creation and conducting its cultural tempo. It was important that America’s City captured the best of the Old World. Its classical features – as embodied in the Greco-Roman aspects of the White House, with its porticos, colonnades, and Olympian fixtures, to say nothing of the Capitol building, with its grand dome, reminiscent of Rome’s Pantheon and countless great domes across Europe – were and are living tribute to the Founders’ grandiose vision to link past and present, Old and New worlds, that would later become the crowning hallmark of its heritage.

Sadly, over time much of that original Idealism in vision got lost as the republic matured into a global empire following a gruesome civil war and later two world wars. By 1945, Washington was no longer a backwater republic but a global superpower, its architecture evolved to represent the new sort of regime it had developed into. It would seem to be a universal rule that, as nations expand, their laws become more convoluted. An early republic like America, invigorated by a democratic spirit, over time gives way to becoming administrative albatrosses, mired by endless rules and procedures which serve to asphyxiate, rather than provide intelligent guidance, for city planning.

The results of these nefarious trends have been catastrophic: brutalist monstrosities such as the James V. Forrestal Building, which presently houses the Department of Energy, and the Robert C. Weaver Building, today home to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, are erected as soulless expressions of a decadent order. These buildings, which are anathema to beauty and classical style, are justified by their proponents in the name of utility – cost-savings and government efficiency – supposedly the driving motives that excuse their ghastly forms.

But in practice, as time has so clearly demonstrated, these structures stand as the very antithesis of efficient.

In truth they wind up taking up space gratuitously – sometimes over the span of three or four city blocks – as hulking eyesores that crush the soul and tamp out whatever adjacent beauty, still contained in the older styles in the surrounding neighborhood, might remain. It is one thing to make an argument for utility, but it is another thing entirely to assert themselves – as these buildings do – as invasively as they do in an otherwise tranquil setting. Their hulking natures point to an autocratic motive, subliminally if not deliberately, their sheer size an assertion of dominance over a citizenry otherwise repelled by their grotesquery but compelled into obedience, something that only brute force can achieve to establish the authority that a classical structure would do own its own.

The argument for utility also fails in another fundamental respect, as time has repeatedly shown. These structures, maybe best epitomized by Forrestal, remain to this day half-occupied at best, which in the grand scheme cost taxpayers millions (if not tens of millions) of dollars per year just to upkeep. The notion that barebones utility is somehow naturally compatible with government efficiency – and cost savings – is shattered by the reality of hundreds of millions of dollars in maintenance fees and operational costs the American taxpayer must foot each year. And to make matters worse, the taxpayer must foot the bill for something that is downright hideous: these buildings are intended to crush his spirit, and make him believe that what was once conceivable – a beautiful new Rome which surpassed the blueprint of the original – is no longer possible, or never was, and that it is but a fool’s errand to think that such a grand vision could ever be restored in modern times.

The Robert C. Weaver Building (headquarters of HUD), which is evocative of the soulless, mid-century structures of the former Soviet Union. What message are we signaling to Americans, and to society overall, when the department in charge of housing needs is stationed in a building that is obnoxiously inhospitable and brazenly soulless?

Donald Trump is first and foremost a builder – but, more than just that, he is a creative visionary. He operates by following vision first, the driving vehicle of his success as a developer, and which now accounts for everything he has been able to accomplish, from the patio to the ballroom, already during his second presidency. He is the furthest thing from a bureaucrat and does not let fear of process kowtow him into submission. In this way, he is a powerful reminder of the spirit of the Founding generation – and the greatness in the many generations which followed – a tenacity and boldness to innovate and create a legacy for posterity, one that would lead to the betterment of society. His mindset is generational, not transient. In times of yore, that was the same mindset of the society at large: civilizations only advance when they can tame the temptation for instantaneous gratification, in pursuit of a larger, nobler project that might unfold over decades.

The Forrestal Building (headquarters of Department of Energy), which is also brutalist and soul-crushing, squanders tens of millions of dollars each year in maintenance fees. The building is literally crumbling apart from water damages, unsustainable management, and other costs. Notice, however, that the parks, greenery, and historic structures located across the street are aesthetic marvels – the green space, which begins across the street, can be extended to mesh with the acreage on which the building is currently located. And then once opened, the space may be refashioned into the neoclassical styles referenced above; this can lead to walkable areas that are pleasant to the senses, and over time, restaurants, retail districts, and other businesses might emerge in close proximity that would help revitalize the local economy

Of course, the President has also repeatedly shown an uncanny aptitude to compress what might take normal men decades to do into a much shorter timeline. Witness all the diplomatic and peacemaking progress of the last ten months alone, to say nothing of the expeditious schedule upon which construction of the new White House ballroom has taken place. But the rapid pace upon which the President has been able to execute his projects further supports the rule that generational thinking, driven by a guiding vision of what is inherently good and beautiful, can do wonders for any society. Europe’s grand cathedrals were often generational projects that took many centuries, if not in some cases, millennia, to build.

Modern technology has made it possible where a project that might once have taken centuries previously can now be done in a matter of decades, if not in a few short years (or even months). Observe the time it took to build the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building in New York – a little over a year. For forty years thereafter, until the construction of the World Trade Center, which was completed in the early 1970s, the Empire State Building stood as the tallest building in the world, a monument to American innovation and a pioneering masterpiece in Art-Deco style (and in the twelve years following the tragic 9/11 attacks, it returned as New York City’s tallest structure once again). This demonstrates how the spirit of American innovation coupled with modern technology can work at its best.

Unfortunately, as we have seen in the ten intervening decades, what once was a function of technological limitation has been replaced by bureaucratic headwinds. Or at least the illusion that process must invariably hold up progress. The bureaucratic trend is sinister because as one waits for federal agency approval on any new project, it is not as if no new buildings are constructed in the meantime. It is no coincidence that in the eighty years since the end of World War II, which roughly coincided with the advent of the modern administrative state, architectural forms have gone downhill – drastically deviating from their classical origins along the way. Bureaucracy, in short, leads to ugliness. Sometimes it does this under the veneer of “utility,” but it is a misnomer to think that bureaucrats are agnostic to aesthetics. New buildings have been erected over the last eighty years, arguably more than at any time previous in American history. The problem is not with the lack of building, but that the buildings which do go up are abominations – while the proposed projects which derive inspiration from the beauty of the past seem to languish in administrative purgatory forever, never to see the light of day.

The gardens of Rome should be a model for how luscious green city space can be used economically but also with a view to the highest ideals in urban planning: Washington never achieved the look of the civilization it embodies, now can be the time to reach full maturation in civic aesthetics.

So, what can be done about it? A few things. First, we must as a society dispel once and for all with the notion that ugly structures naturally equate with cost savings. In most cases, it is the exact opposite: barbaric brutalism lends itself to barbaric prices – prices that are inevitably shouldered by the taxpayer. In the first few years after it was built, the Empire State Building was mocked by New Yorkers as the “empty state building.” At the time, America was in the throes of Depression, and the original building struggled to recruit tenants as a result. Yet, despite all that, at no point was it ever mocked as the “ugly state building.” That stands in sharp contrast with today’s federal monstrosities, which suffer from both emptiness and ugliness.

For many of these buildings, particularly the ones that require more money than they are worth to simply maintain year-after-year, it would be better to demolish them altogether. For the ones that remain, consolidation of leases is in order: why have an agency scattered about five semi-empty buildings, rather than condensed into one or two at near-complete occupancy? As for looking ahead, President Trump offers the quintessential model in how to get things done: just do it. By embracing this vision-driven approach, while acknowledging the original intents behind modernist designs, we can restore Washington’s heritage as a beacon of beauty and, yes, a fount of American Greatness.

Paul Ingrassia is currently serving as the Acting General Counsel for General Services (GSA). Follow Paul on X @PaulIngrassia, Substack, Truth Social, Instagram, and Rumble.